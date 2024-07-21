Siacoin (SC) Price Up 14.1% Over Last 7 Days

Siacoin (SC) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Siacoin has a market cap of $315.84 million and approximately $29.60 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,971.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.80 or 0.00586514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.34 or 0.00109505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008523 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00035334 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.60 or 0.00245777 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00051857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00069952 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,361,723 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

