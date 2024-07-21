SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Gap Up to $9.06

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.06, but opened at $9.38. SIGA Technologies shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 206,343 shares changing hands.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $663.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.97% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 351.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the first quarter valued at $105,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

