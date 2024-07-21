SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Gap Up to $9.06

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.06, but opened at $9.38. SIGA Technologies shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 206,343 shares changing hands.
SIGA Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $663.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.97% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGA Technologies
SIGA Technologies Company Profile
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SIGA Technologies
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.