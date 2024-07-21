Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Shares Gap Up to $18.91

Shares of Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.91, but opened at $19.48. Silvaco Group shares last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 10,934 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SVCO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Silvaco Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Silvaco Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silvaco Group, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvaco Group Company Profile

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

