Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth about $2,036,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 1,320.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 36,326 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,957,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 218,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SIRI shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Pivotal Research raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

