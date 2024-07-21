Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives $72.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $29,377.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 18,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $63.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $75.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day moving average is $64.04.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

