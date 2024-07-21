SmartFi Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.28 (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. SmartFi has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $8.28 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SmartFi has traded up 65.4% against the dollar. One SmartFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

SmartFi Profile

SmartFi’s genesis date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official message board is smartfiportal.medium.com. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.

[Telegram](https://t.me/SmartFiChat)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/z3Mvzdubah)[Medium](https://smartfiportal.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://cryptocompare.com/media/40485108/recentwhitepaper.pdf)”

SmartFi Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

