Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,667.43

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,667.43 ($21.62) and traded as high as GBX 1,729 ($22.42). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,716 ($22.25), with a volume of 401,455 shares trading hands.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($28.27) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on SMIN

Smiths Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of £5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2,561.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,721.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,666.93.

In other Smiths Group news, insider Richard Howes bought 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,603 ($20.79) per share, for a total transaction of £1,779.33 ($2,307.52). Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Smiths Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.