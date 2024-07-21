Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,667.43

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,667.43 ($21.62) and traded as high as GBX 1,729 ($22.42). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,716 ($22.25), with a volume of 401,455 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($28.27) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.
View Our Latest Analysis on SMIN
Smiths Group Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Smiths Group news, insider Richard Howes bought 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,603 ($20.79) per share, for a total transaction of £1,779.33 ($2,307.52). Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Smiths Group Company Profile
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
