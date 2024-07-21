Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SNA opened at $270.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.44. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $249.84 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SNA

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,409 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.