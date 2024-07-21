SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,962 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SOFI opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

