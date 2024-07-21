Sondrel (LON:SND) Shares Down 17.1%

Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 17.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.11 ($0.04). 1,384,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,500,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

Sondrel Stock Down 13.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.84 million and a PE ratio of -81.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.59.

Sondrel Company Profile

Sondrel (Holdings) plc engages in fabless semiconductor business. It provides turnkey services in the design and delivery of application specific integrated circuits and system on chips for technology brands. Its products are used in mobile phones, cameras, security systems, AR/VR systems, and other applications.

