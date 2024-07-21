SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $47.55 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $49.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.15.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.