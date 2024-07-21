Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives £101.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £101.10 ($131.11).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

SPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,690 ($125.66) to GBX 9,580 ($124.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £105.80 ($137.21) to GBX 9,960 ($129.17) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at GBX 8,450 ($109.58) on Thursday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of GBX 7,900 ($102.45) and a 12-month high of £112.80 ($146.28). The stock has a market cap of £6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,393.57, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,820.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,508.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.01.

(Get Free Report

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.