State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 6,638 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $8,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WH. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Insider Activity

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $87,797.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,291.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,933 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,227 in the last ninety days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.8 %

WH opened at $73.85 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day moving average is $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

See Also

