State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 8,491 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $8,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

NYSE OHI opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.65.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

