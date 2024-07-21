State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 44,417 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Invesco worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 145,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 46,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.81.

Invesco Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IVZ opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.33%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

