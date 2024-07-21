State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIRC opened at $39.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $39.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIRC. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.12 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.59.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

