State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of AutoNation worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AN. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $17,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,880,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,777,090.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $17,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,880,467 shares in the company, valued at $683,777,090.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,703 shares of company stock worth $23,384,790. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE AN opened at $173.80 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.81 and a 52 week high of $182.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.71.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

