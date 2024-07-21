State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Masimo worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,781,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,269,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,972,000 after buying an additional 136,617 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,607,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,393,000 after buying an additional 93,861 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 877,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,856,000 after acquiring an additional 327,863 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Masimo by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 818,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,934,000 after acquiring an additional 214,795 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo stock opened at $106.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $153.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.57.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.70 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total value of $5,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.57.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

