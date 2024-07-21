State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 10,618 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,641 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 29,758 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,510,000. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 55,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

NYSE BRX opened at $24.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.21%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

