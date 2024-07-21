State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 4,004 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.35.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at $40,651,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,681,741. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.96.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

