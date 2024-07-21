State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Primerica worth $8,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Primerica by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Primerica by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,208.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,466.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,208.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.50.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of PRI stock opened at $248.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.85. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.76 and a 1 year high of $256.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $742.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.57 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

