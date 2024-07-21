State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total value of $104,024.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

BIO opened at $296.82 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.59 and a twelve month high of $431.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.33.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

