State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $7.40 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $198,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,976 shares of company stock valued at $788,183 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARW

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $122.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.42. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $143.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.