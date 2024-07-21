State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of THOR Industries worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in THOR Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in THOR Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in THOR Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in THOR Industries by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in THOR Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

THOR Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE THO opened at $96.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.94 and its 200 day moving average is $105.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.71.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

