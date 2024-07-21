State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Natera were worth $9,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 47.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Natera by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $71,916.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,783,341.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $63,132.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,601.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $71,916.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,783,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,450 shares of company stock valued at $12,736,470 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $105.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.03. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $117.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

