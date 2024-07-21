State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Genpact worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 142.0% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 32,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 21.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,768,000 after buying an additional 47,754 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 44.4% in the first quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 79,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 24,432 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 6.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 2,366.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $33.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 14.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

G has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genpact from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

