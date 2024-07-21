State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 10,399 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Exelixis worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,651.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,774,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,278 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Exelixis by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 127,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 89,436 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $3,384,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 948.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,240,000 after buying an additional 2,220,150 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 681,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after buying an additional 212,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $4,064,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,300,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,430,833.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,430,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $182,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,688,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $660,677. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Exelixis Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EXEL opened at $22.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

