State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 10,961 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,961 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Hasbro worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Hasbro by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 328.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 70,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $59.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

