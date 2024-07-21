State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Elanco Animal Health worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,600,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,945,000 after buying an additional 1,431,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,468,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,083,000 after purchasing an additional 467,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,095,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,514 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,625,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,823,000 after purchasing an additional 622,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,732,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William F. Doyle acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,083.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

