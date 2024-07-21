State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,627 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 34.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 993,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,709,000 after buying an additional 256,405 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,494,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,962 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of LSCC opened at $56.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.25. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

