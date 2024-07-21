State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,567 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,567 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Armstrong World Industries worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 33,927 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $3,097,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $120.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.56. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.35 and a 1-year high of $125.56. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.