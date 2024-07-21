State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 870 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,637.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 180,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 87,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.29. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

