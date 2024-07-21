State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,662 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,662 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,119,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BSY. William Blair initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $6,543,384.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,031,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,919,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $6,543,384.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,031,803 shares in the company, valued at $936,919,483.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $936,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,150,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,291,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,390 shares of company stock worth $10,748,234. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.95.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $337.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.00 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.43%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Articles

