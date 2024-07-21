State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Dynatrace worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,277.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.66, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.49.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

