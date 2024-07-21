Steem (STEEM) Trading Up 12.5% This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $96.82 million and approximately $12.91 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,971.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.80 or 0.00586514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.34 or 0.00109505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008523 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00035334 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.60 or 0.00245777 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00051857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00069952 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 467,028,296 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

