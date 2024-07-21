Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on BANR. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BANR

Banner Price Performance

BANR stock opened at $58.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Banner has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $61.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.00.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Banner had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $144.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Banner will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 39.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banner

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 37,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,146,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,743,000 after buying an additional 36,850 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Banner by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Banner by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

(Get Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.