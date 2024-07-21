Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target to $36.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AOSL. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -126.62 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $47.45.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $38,278.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,704.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

