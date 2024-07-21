STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.76.

Several research firms have issued reports on STM. Berenberg Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STM stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.59. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

