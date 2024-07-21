Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Intuitive Surgical Call Options (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 13,696 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 175% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,979 call options.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $455.01 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $456.81. The firm has a market cap of $161.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $422.05 and its 200-day moving average is $394.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.