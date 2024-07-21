StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

OVBC opened at $22.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $107.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.05.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

About Ohio Valley Banc

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. ( NASDAQ:OVBC Free Report ) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,909 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ohio Valley Banc comprises 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned approximately 1.99% of Ohio Valley Banc worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 22.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.