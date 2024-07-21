StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
OVBC opened at $22.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $107.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.05.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
