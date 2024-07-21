StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a market cap of $70.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.30. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 million for the quarter.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

