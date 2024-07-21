StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.10 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95.
About Symbolic Logic
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Symbolic Logic
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.