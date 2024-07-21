Stonebrook Private Inc. Purchases 1,879 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 113,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the first quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.7% in the first quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 109,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $177.66 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.23. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.