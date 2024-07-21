Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives $21.68 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.68.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $35,872.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 447,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,452,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $35,872.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 447,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,452,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $605,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,344,383 shares in the company, valued at $16,280,478.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 205,712 shares of company stock worth $2,859,761 in the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $294,245,000 after buying an additional 2,743,148 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its stake in Sunrun by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,929,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Sunrun by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,611,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,777,000 after buying an additional 876,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sunrun by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,617,000 after buying an additional 179,688 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,172,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,651,000 after purchasing an additional 575,293 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUN opened at $16.95 on Thursday. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

