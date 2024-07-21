Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.09% of Viper Energy worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy by 94.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

Viper Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.74. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $205.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Viper Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.