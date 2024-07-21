Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Trading Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ TAIT opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.50. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $4.16.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 32.80%.
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.
