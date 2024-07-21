Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Tapestry Stock Performance

TPR opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,596 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

