Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $221.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $262.97.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TFX. Piper Sandler upgraded Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Teleflex from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.14.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

