Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Announces Earnings Results

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.74%.
Telenor ASA Stock Performance
Telenor ASA stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.56. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $12.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, New Street Research raised shares of Telenor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
