Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Announces Earnings Results

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.74%.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Telenor ASA Stock Performance

Telenor ASA stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.56. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $12.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, New Street Research raised shares of Telenor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.