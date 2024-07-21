Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Posts Earnings Results

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 4.71%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of TLSNY stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.50 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.0954 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,050.00%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

